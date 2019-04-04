ENGLISH

    Mysterious Motorola smartphone with quad-camera setup CAD renders leaked

    Motorola is most likely to announce a new smartphone series in the coming days

    It looks like Motorola is working on a bunch of smartphones with at least three cameras. Just a few days before, the Moto G8 or the Moto P40 has been leaked online with a triple camera setup. Now, an all-new Motorola smartphone with a whopping four camera setup has surfaced online.

    These are the 3D CAD renders of the upcoming flagship or a mid-tier smartphone from Motorola, which explains the complete design and feature choice of the smartphone, except for the actual specifications. This is also the first Motorola smartphone with a quad-camera setup.

    A new smartphone series from Motorola

    Motorola is most likely to launch a new smartphone series in between the Moto G series and the Moto Z series. The smartphone is expected to be a mid-tier smartphone, costing slightly less than Motorola's flagship offering.

    On the front, the device has a bezel-less display design with a water-drop notch on the top and a slim bezel on the bottom with Motorola engraving. The smartphone is most likely to feature a 6.2-inch display with at least FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The device has an approximate dimension of 158.7 x 75 x 8.8mm.

    The USP of this Motorola smartphone is expected to be the main camera unit with, consisting of four cameras. The smartphone is most likely to come with four cameras, featuring a standard RGB sensor, a telephoto lens, a super wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. Just below the primary camera setup, the device has a Motorola logo, which is expected to house the fingerprint sensor.

    Lastly, at the bottom portion of the smartphone, the device has a USB type C port for charging and data syncing with the main speaker unit and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is most likely to run on Android 9 Pie with stock Android UI. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the launch of this mysterious Motorola smartphone.

     

    Thursday, April 4, 2019, 8:05 [IST]
