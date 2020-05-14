Mystery Vivo Handset Powered By Snapdragon 720G, 8GB RAM Stops By Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo might have another mid-range smartphone under development as a mystery smartphone has been spotted online. We already have seen a few mystery handsets by the company under development that have visited various mobile benchmarking and authentication websites. The latest device which has the Vivo TD2003F_EX has just stopped by Geekbench and some of its key features have also been revealed.

According to the Geekbench database, the Vivo TD2003F_EX will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor which will have eight cores and a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. The listing suggests the device will be equipped with an 'atoll' motherboard. If the reports are to be believed, then this processor could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

The smartphone is further listed with the Android 10 OS. While the UI is not mentioned, we can't rule out the possibility of a custom Fun Touch OS user interface. This listing suggests the device will arrive with an 8GB RAM configuration. However, its storage capacity is still undisclosed.

In the benchmark performance, the Vivo TD2003F_EX has managed to score 2,637 points in the single-core test, while in the multi-core test, it has logged 6,493 points. Sadly, no other information has been shared on its hardware. We still don't know if the device will launch with an AMOLED or an LCD display and how many camera sensors it will pack on the rear panel.

Also, its battery capacity and fast charging capabilities are at large. But, it's the moniker which we all are waiting to be confirmed. Recently another Vivo smartphone with the Vivo V1965A model number cleared TENNA certification. It cleared its certification with the Snapdragon 665 SoC and paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Additionally, the Vivo V2012A also stopped by Geekbench. This handset is tipped to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 8GB RAM. This device is also said to arrive with Android 10 OS.

It seems that Vivo is gearing up to stir the mid-range smartphone segment in the coming months. It would be interesting to see which all devices the company introduces in the coming months and if any of the new launches comes with a unique design or feature.

via

Best Mobiles in India