NanoPhone C, world’s smallest phone launched in India at Rs. 3,940

The e-commerce site Yerha.com has announced the launch of a phone dubbed Elari NanoPhone C. The company touts this device to be the 'smallest phone in the world'. In the world of smartphones, this one comes as a feature phone with pretty basic specs.

According to the company, the NanoPhone C is the world's smallest GSM phone that is almost the size of a credit card. The Elari NanoPhone C is priced at Rs. 3,940 in India and is available in three color options such as Silver, Rose Gold, and Black. In the official statement, the company claims the device to be a stylish, anti-smart, and ultra-compact mobile phone.

Talking about the NanoPhone C weighs in around 30 grams and measures 7.6mm in thickness. The device has just a 1-inch TFT display with a resolution of 128x96 pixels. Running on RTOS, the device makes use of a MediaTek MT6261D chipset, 32MB RAM and 32MB storage that can be further expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card.

The Elari NanoPhone C is a dual-SIM smartphone supporting two micro SIM cards. The device gets the power from a 280mAh battery that can give it up to 4 hours of talk time and up to 4 days of standby time.

It has an MP3 player, voice recorder, FM radio, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Also, there is Bluetooth to connect to Android and iOS devices in order to make and answer calls from the connected smartphone. There is a Magic Voice function for users to make prank calls to their friends.