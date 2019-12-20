ENGLISH

    New IBM Battery Technology Aims To Reduce Environment Burden

    By
    |

    Battery technology has come a long way from the one that would swell after a couple of years of use to the thin, sleek ones used today. IBM has now developed a new kind of battery that utilizes seawater ingredients as the main source. The IBM battery technology scraps cobalt usage in a bid to use cheap mineral ingredients.

    New IBM Battery Technology: Explained

    Right now, smartphones and other smart gadgets are using lithium-ion batteries. At the same time, the manufacturers are in a bid to reduce the cobalt content in these batteries, found largely in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Plus, the growing hub of electronic vehicles worldwide has resulted in a shortage of the cobalt mineral.

    IBM has aptly stepped in with its research, citing that the technology has proven to outperform the lithium-ion batteries in various factors like charging time, manufacturing cost, and energy efficiency. The new IBM battery technology is free of heavy metals and contains three new and different proprietary materials extracted from seawater.

    According to the multinational company, the new battery design is ahead of the lithium-ion battery in terms of power density (over 10,000 W/L), energy density (over 800 Wh/L), and energy efficiency (over 90 percent). Additionally, the electrolytes in the battery are less flammable which makes it safer to use in EVs.

    New IBM Battery Technology Aims To Reduce Environment Burden

    IBM Partners For New Battery Technology

    In a report, the International Business Machines said that it partnered with Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz research wing to develop the new battery design. The battery electrolyte supplier Central Glass and battery manufacturer Sidus were also part of the research project that could hit commercial production soon.

     

    However, IBM may or may not end up making the newly developed battery with the same prototype design. "The goal would be, within a year or so, to have the first working prototype of the battery," said Jeff Welser, the VP of IMB Research.

    The University of Tokyo is also a partner for the novel IBM battery technology. The university and IBM together will be working on advanced quantum computing by developing the first practical and commercial application of battery technology.

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
