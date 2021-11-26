New Micromax Smartphones To Go Official On December 15 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The homegrown smartphone brand Micromax appears to be gearing up to unveil new smartphones. The company is yet to announce the details of these upcoming devices but a fresh leak suggests that it could launch new devices in the country as early as the middle of next month.

Upcoming Micromax Smartphone

A Twitter-based tipster Hridesh Mishra (@HkMicromax) has tipped about the arrival of the new Micromax smartphone. As per the tweet shared by the tipster, the Indian brand could be in plans to take the wraps off its latest smartphones in mid-December. To be precise new devices could be launched on December 15. For now, there is no confirmation regarding the names and specifications of these upcoming models.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro Likely On Cards

From the existing rumors and specifications that are making the rounds on the internet, we can expect the company to unveil the Micromax In Note 1 Pro in India. This alleged smartphone in the In series was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform carrying the model number E7748. Also, it gave us some idea about the key specifications of the smartphone.

Going by the same, the Micromax In Note 1 Pro could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6785 SoC that could be the Helio G90 chipset, which is likely to be teamed up with 4GB of RAM and run the dated Android 10 OS and upgradeable to Android 11.

The Micromax In Note 1 Pro managed to score 519 points in the single-core test and 1, 673 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. While there is no official word regarding the launch of this smartphone, we can expect it to arrive sometime in December. Probably, it could be among the new devices from the brand that are awaiting their arrival in the coming weeks.

Micromax In 2b Specifications

Notably, Micromax has refrained from launching new smartphones since June this year. Lastly, it took the wraps off the Micromax In 2b that was launched with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor. The screen has a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The hardware aspects of the Micromax In 2b include a Unisoc T610 SoC teamed up with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It also comes with support for expandable memory via a microSD card. A 5000mAh battery powers the device delivering a day's battery backup.

The Micromax In 2b is equipped with a dual-rear camera module with 13MP with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera setup is optimum for daylight shots. The additional sensor would add bokeh effects to the captured shots. The camera setup has standard HDR, Portrait, and Panorama shooting modes. The waterdrop notch stores a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. Also, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

This smartphone came as the sequel to the Micromax In 1b that went official last year. It was launched for Rs. 7,999 for the entry-level variant with 4GB of RAM and Rs. 8,999 for the high-end variant with 8GB of RAM.

