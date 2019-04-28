New Motorola RAZR retail package leak suggest a foldable display design News oi-Vivek Motorola is now owned by Lenovo

It looks like Samsung postponed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the Korean smartphone giant due to some issues related to the display quality. It looks like, Motorola will be the first company to officially launch the foldable smartphone, as the all-new foldable smartphone, New Motorola RAZR retail box spotted online.

Companies like Samsung, Alcatel, Huawei, FlexiPie have already showcased their foldable smartphone prototypes, and the Lenovo owned Motorola is the latest brand to join the elite group.

With the recent incident with the Galaxy Fold review units, Motorola is most likely to take extra care to make sure that the smartphone does not break or malfuction under day to day usage conditions.

Retail package contents

According to the leaked renders, the retail package of the New Motorola RAZR comes with a phone, charger, data cable, earphones, a couple of adapters, and a carry case.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which opens up as a tablet, the New Motorola RAZR is more compact in design and opens up as a smartphone, rather than a tablet. Considering the size, it will be effortless to carry the Motorola RAZR, compared to a typical smartphone with 6+ inch screen size.

iPhone X like notch

Consider the rendered image of the New Motorola RAZR; the smartphone has an iPhone XS style notch on the top with a thick chin on the bottom. Other than these two parameters, the smartphone has an almost display-like design. Looking at the lock screen, the New RAZR is expected to run on stock Android OS, similar to other Motorola android smartphones.

As of now, there is no information about the specifications of the New Motorola RAZR. Considering the leaks and speculations, the device is most likely to offer mid-tier specs sheet, similar to other mid-tier Android smartphones. The smartphone is expected to cost upwards $500 and stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the New Motorola RAZR.

