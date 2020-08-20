New Motorola Smartphone Launching On August 24, Teased On Flipkart News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola is gearing up for a couple of launches before 2020 comes to an end. The company has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India, scheduled for August 24. The new Motorola smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart. However, the new phone is still a mystery!

Upcoming Motorola Smartphone: What We Know

The latest Motorola smartphone that launched in India was the Motorola One Fusion+. The device was powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset and included a quad-camera module with a 64MP primary shooter. The Motorola One Fusion+ packed a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities and shipped for Rs. 16,999.

Naturally, one will expect the new Motorola smartphone to be an upgrade to the One Fusion+. However, the new Motorola smartphone could be an entry-level or a mid-range smartphone with different features. At the same time, Flipkart has been asking consumers what they wish to see in the new Motorola smartphone, which further gives us a hint on what to expect.

Some of the questions teased by Flipkart include the battery capacity, the display size, chipset performance, camera setup, and a few others. For all we know, we can expect an upgrade in most of these categories. Speculations reveal it that the new Motorola smartphone could come with a similar 5,000 mAh battery like the Motorola One Fusion+.

Plus, we can expect to see a new smartphone with a 6.3-inch display, a Snapdragon chipset - with improved performance, and maybe a triple-camera module with a 48MP shooter or even a 32MP lens. With these specifications, the new Motorola smartphone could be another mid-range device, probably under the Motorola E or G series.

New Motorola Smartphone Launch

The aforementioned features are mere specifications and we advise readers to take it with a grain of salt. We know that the new Motorola smartphone will debut on August 24, just a few days from now. The Lenovo-owned company will likely reveal a few specifications or at least the name of the new device ahead of the official unveiling.

