Moto G9 Plus, E7 Plus New Renders Hint Imminent Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto E7 Plus and the Moto G9 Plus soon. Both smartphones will come as the rebranded Moto E6 Plus, Moto G8 Plus respectively. Both handsets have been spotted on multiple certifications, revealing its features. Now, tipster Evan Blass has shared renders of the upcoming Moto E7 Plus and the Moto G9 Plus which showing of the design of the handsets.

Moto G9 Plus Details

The Moto G9 Plus is expected to come with the upgraded features as the predecessor Moto G8 Plus. In terms of display design, the Moto G9 Plus is expected to feature a punch-hole display. There will be a side-facing fingerprint sensor for security purpose. The handset is likely to come in two color variants namely bronze and blue.

The Moto G9 Plus was recently appeared on the FCC database, suggesting. It will be available in 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is no information regarding storage expansion. The device will get fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging.

Speaking of optics, it might feature a rectangle-shaped camera module comprising of three equal-sized lenses and another smaller lens. According to renders, the Moto G9 Plus will offer a 64MP main sensor. Apart from this, nothing is more know about features.

Moto E7 Plus Details

There are some similarities between the features of both phones. It will also feature a waterdrop notch display. Like the Moto G9 Plus, it will be available in the same colors. The side view of the handset hints it will come with a thick body.

Previously, the tipster Evan Blass revealed the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It will ship with Android 10 OS and will pack 5000 mAh battery. In terms of optics, the Moto E7 Plus will pack a square-shaped dual-camera setup along with the 48MP primary lens.

