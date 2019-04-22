New Nokia smartphone codenamed Wasp clears FCC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia might be working on the sequel to the Nokia 5.1.

HMD Global appears to be gearing up to announce a new smartphone. We say so as an unannounced smartphone has been approved by the US certification database FCC with multiple model numbers. The certification documents shed light on some key details about the device.

As per Nasville Chatter Class, the upcoming Nokia smartphone appears to carry the model number TA-1188 but variants with the model numbers TA-1183 and TA-1184 were also spotted. Besides the model number, this smartphone in the making is believed to be codenamed "Wasp".

It is believed that the TA-1183 and TA-1184 will be the Indian and Chinese variants of the device respectively. And, the TA-1188 could be the international variant. Prior to the FCC certification, the global variant was also certified by EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) in Russia.

Details of Nokia Wasp

The alleged Nokia smartphone codenamed "Wasp" appears to feature 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Also, it will arrive with a 3.5mm headphone jack, tips the certification database. The Chinese variant (TA-1184) is claimed to offer dual-SIM support, LTE bands 2,4, 5, 7, 12 and 17 and 2.4GHz WiFi support.

Furthermore, the certification database revealed that the Nokia smartphone in the making will measure 145.96mm long, 70.56mm wide and 154.83mm diagonally. This hints that the overall screen size will be 6.1 inches. As of now, there is no diagram or sketch to show if there is a notch on this smartphone or a punch-hole design.

However, from the leaked details and speculations, we can expect this to be a mid-range smartphone. Given that the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 were already launched by the company at the MWC 2019 alongside the Nokia 9 PureView, we can expect the Nokia 5.2 to be in the making. If this turns out to be true, then this device spotted on FCC could be the Nokia 5.1 sequel.