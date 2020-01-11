New Nokia Smartphone With Android 10 Bags Wi-Fi Alliance Certification: Launch Tipped At MWC 2020 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global might bring a new Nokia smartphone soon for the masses. An alleged Nokia smartphone with a TA-1234 model number has been spotted online on a mobile authentication platform. There hasn't been much revealed by the certification website's listing, but its launch has been tipped.

The Nokia TA-1234 has been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance in the US. This same Nokia handset has previously been certified in Russia reiterating the company's new smartphone in development.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing of the Nokia TA-1234 suggests a support for dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) connectivity. It also suggests that the handset will run on the latest Android 10 OS. And similar to other Nokia handsets, we can expect a stock Android experience with timely updates rollout.

Besides the Wi-Fi connectivity and software, this listing doesn't give information on the remaining hardware such as camera, display, and battery. As for the previous leaks, the Nokia TA-1234 is said to be a mid-range smartphone powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

The device is said to be launched under the Android One program which has been one of the highlight features of Nokia smartphones. Also, there could be a triple-lens rear camera setup for imaging. But, the sensors remain unknown.

The rumor mill suggests the Nokia TA-1234 launch at the MWC 2020 event scheduled in February. The internet has also suggested the arrival of the Nokia 8.2 at the MWC which will be the first mid-range 5G smartphone by HMD Global.

The Nokia 8.2 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone might get its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with an integrated X52 modem for 5G connectivity. We are expecting some detailed information on the Nokia TA-1234 to surface in the coming days and will keep you posted on the information.

