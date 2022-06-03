New OnePlus Phone Stops By FCC; Another Rebranded Oppo Phone Launching As Nord? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus has a stream of smartphones and other products lined up for launch. It might launch the new OnePlus 10T 5G, which might be the last flagship to debut under the 10 series. Additionally, a new smartphone was spotted at FCC recently. The specs revealed here indicate this could be an affordable phone.

New OnePlus Phone On FCC

The mysterious OnePlus phone was spotted with the model number CPH2469 on the FCC certification website. Interestingly, the document shows Oppo authorizing OnePlus to market an Oppo phone under the OnePlus brand. Here, the Oppo phone included the model number CPH2387.

As an interesting turn of events, an Oppo phone with the same model number - CPH2387, recently debuted in Thailand. This is the Oppo A57 4G phone, which is tipped to arrive in other markets. Now, it looks like we might get the tweaked version of the Oppo A57 4G, which might debut under the affordable OnePlus Nord brand.

Upcoming OnePlus Phone Features Revealed

The FCC document has revealed a couple of features of the upcoming OnePlus phone. Here, the filing says the new OnePlus phone will have a new battery cover with the OnePlus branding. It'll also pack a red USB cable and tweak the cameras and the OS. Plus, the design would remove the audio jack.

In comparison, the Oppo A57 4G debuted with a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display. It packed a 5,000 mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging support. Under the hood, the Oppo A57 5G is powered by the Helio G35 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. There's also a 13MP dual-camera setup at the rear.

On the other hand, the FCC filing of the OnePlus CPH2469 smartphone shows SuperVOOC fast charging support for a similar 5,000 mAh battery. However, the cameras are tweaked to pack a 50MP dual-sensor setup. Apart from this, more of the other specs seem to be largely similar to the Oppo A57 4G.

If this is true, the upcoming OnePlus Nord phone could be the cheapest in the series. Plus, this would be the first 4G smartphone to debut under the brand, which could further attract more audiences in India.

