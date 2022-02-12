New Tecno Spark Phone With 6GB RAM Launching Soon In India: Expected Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tecno seems to be on a launching spree, releasing several smartphones in India. What's more, it looks like Tecno isn't slowing down anytime soon! The company already has the Tecno Pova 5G smartphone lined up. The latest reports talk about a new Tecno Spark phone with 6GB RAM, which is tipped to arrive soon in India.

New Tecno Spark Phone

Tecno Spark series has been affordable packed with feature-rich specifications. A new report now talks about a new Tecno Spark smartphone, confirmed by the brand. For now, the complete features of the upcoming Tecno Spark smartphone are unknown, but we know the processor will be paired with 6GB RAM.

That's not all. The report also mentions the price of the upcoming Tecno Spark smartphone, which is going to be under Rs. 8,000. Plus, it will be sold on platforms like Amazon and the Tecno India website. A 6GB RAM smartphone under Rs. 8,000 seems to be highly competitive, but it remains to see what other features it will pack.

To note, mid-range smartphones under Rs. 20,000 often include 4GB and 6GB RAM models. These phones, although priced significantly higher, pack several premium features. This might be upgraded camera systems, stylish designs, and even a long-lasting battery backup.

Considering that Tecno is working on an affordable smartphone with 6GB RAM is surely exciting. However, it could compromise on other features. For instance, we can expect a basic camera setup and a typical smartphone design. That said, these are mere speculations and should be taken with a grain of salt.

New Tecno Phones Launch In India

As mentioned earlier, Tecno is aggressively expanding its product offering in India. One of the highly-anticipated smartphones is the Tecno Pova 5G. The company has already begun teasing the phone on its social media handles as well as on Amazon, where the phone will begin shipping from.

The upcoming Tecno Pova 5G will be priced at Rs. 19,99, making it the first 5G phone from the brand to arrive in India. Apart from the Tecno Pova 5G, the brand will also be launching Tecno Spark 8C, which has already debuted in the Asian market. And now, we can also expect the new Tecno Spark phone with 6GB RAM to arrive pretty soon.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India