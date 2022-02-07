Tecno Pova 5G Key Specs Out By Amazon Listing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The affordable smartphone brand Tecno is all set to unveil the Tecno Pova 5G smartphone in India on February 8. It carries the credit of being the first 5G smartphone from the company. As the launch is all set to happen tomorrow, the key specifications of the Tecno Pova 5G have been spotted on the landing page of the device on Amazon India.

Tecno Pova 5G Key Specs Out

From the landing page of the listing on the online retailer's site, the Tecno Pova 5G could be launched with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. Given that it is a 5G smartphone, there will be support for as many as 11 5G bands. Also, the other connectivity aspects of the upcoming Tecno smartphone include dual 5G SIM card slots and Wi-Fi 6.

Despite being an affordable smartphone, the Tecno Pova 5G is believed to provide an enhanced gaming experience to users. It is teased to feature the Panther Gamer Engine 2.0, which will minimize heat and power consumption. Also, the same will improve image quality and reduce frame loss rate.

Furthermore, the Tecno Pova 5G is likely to get the power from a capacious 6000mAh battery that could offer up to 3 hours of usage on charging it for a meager 15 minutes. Likewise, a charging time of around 33 minutes will take the battery life up to 50%. The other aspects of the Tecno smartphone include Android 11 OS topped with HiOS 8.1 UI.

When it comes to the other specs, the Tecno Pova 5G, the device that is already official in Africa will arrive with a 6.95-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a Dimensity 900 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and support for 3GB of virtual RAM.

On the imaging front, the Tecno smartphone is likely to flaunt a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear. Also, there is a fingerprint scanner.

In terms of pricing, Transsion India CEO Arijeet Talapatra said that the Tecno Pova 5G will be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 20,000 in the country.

