Nokia 1.4 Alleged Price Leaks Via UK Retailer Listing

As it is an all-new year, HMD Global is believed to introduce the next-generation Android Go smartphone besides the other new offerings. We say so as the Finnish smartphone maker is speculated to unveil the successor to the yesteryear model, Nokia 1.3 with the launch of the Nokia 1.4.

This upcoming Nokia smartphone is likely to be a budget smartphone running Android Go OS. While one of the recent reports revealed its complete specifications, a fresh report by NokiaPowerUser sheds light on the possible pricing of the Nokia 1.4.

Nokia 1.4 Price Leak

Well, the report citing a listing on the UK retailer egenisys hints that the Nokia 1.4 will arrive in a single storage variant with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage space. This storage configuration is in line with the leaked specifications that came to light last week. The smartphone's listing shows a Blue color option while the listing suggested Blue and Grey options.

When it comes to the leaked pricing, the Nokia 1.4 appears to be listed for £83 (approx. Rs. 8,300). Given that its predecessor, the Nokia 1.3 is also priced similarly, we can expect this to be genuine. However, an official announcement will confirm the same.

In the meantime, the alleged Nokia 1.4 carrying the model number TA-1322 has been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification database. It shows that the device will arrive in the Asian markets.

Nokia 1.4 Rumored Specs

Nokia 1.4 is believed to arrive with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution similar to its predecessor. While the exact chipset is not known, it is likely to be a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. It is expected to flaunt a dual-camera setup at its rear with 8MP and 2MP sensors. At the front, word is that the Nokia 1.4 will use a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

For connectivity, the upcoming Nokia smartphone is likely to use dual-SIM with support for 4G on one SIM card, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The other goodies expected from the Nokia 1.4 include a fingerprint sensor, Android 10 Go Edition and a 4000mAh battery sans fast charging support.

