Nokia 1.4 Launched: Big Screen Smartphone For Just Rs. 8676 News oi-Vivek

Nokia has officially added a new budget Android smartphone to its portfolio in the European market -- the Nokia 1.4. The latest smartphone takes some design cues from the higher mid-range Nokia devices even though it is a budget smartphone.

The Nokia 1.4, just like every other Nokia smartphone from HMD Global, comes with a stock Android UI. As this device packs entry-level specs, it runs on the AndroidGo (Android 10) version, packed with optimized apps that use fewer resources.

One of the biggest reasons to get the Nokia 1.4 is its 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. This gives the Nokia 1.4 a more mature look when compared to other smartphones at this price range. The display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and there is also a tiny water-drop notch that houses a 5MP selfie camera.

The Nokia 1.4 is powered by the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor based on Cortex-A53 architecture. The chipset is clubbed with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage on the base model, while the top-of-the-line variant offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. No matter which model you get, there is a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion of up to 128GB.

When it comes to connectivity, the device supports WiFi 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth 4.2, and also has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

The Nokia 1.4 runs its show on a 4,000 mAh battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. Nokia claims that the 1.4 should last for two days on a single charge, and we think a heavy user might have to recharge the device every day.

For the asking price, the Nokia 1.4 seems like a well-packaged device. The global availability will start from February 3, 2021. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Nokia 1.4 in India.

