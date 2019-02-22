Nokia 2.1 finally receives Android 9 Pie (Go) software update with improved UI News oi-Vivek Nokia 2.1 is one of the first smartphones to run on Android 9 Pie (Go) OS

As promised, Nokia/HMD Global has started to roll out Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 2.1, the budget entry-level Nokia smartphone. The Nokia 2.1 comes with a unique Android 9 Pie (Go) Edition, which is optimized for the smartphones with entry-level specifications. In fact, the Nokia 2.1 is one of the few smartphones to run on Android 9 Pie (Go) Edition.

The Nokia 2.1 was launched in May 2018, which was one of the first Nokia smartphones to run on Android 9 Pie (Go) Edition. Juho Sarvikas, CPO of HMD Global has officially confirmed that the Android 9 Pie (Go) update is now available for the Nokia 2.1.

Get it while it's hot! Our latest Android 9 Pie update is rolling out now. Nokia 2.1 just keeps getting better. #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/SN9uEsqPGZ — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) February 21, 2019

Nokia 2.1 specifications

The Nokia 2.1 is available via online and offline stores for Rs 6,000. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1280 x 720p resolution display, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the smartphone beholds the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset with 1 GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a dedicated microSD card slot, which can be used to expand the storage up to 128 GB. The Nokia 2.1 has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

Coming to the cameras, the phone is equipped with an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP selfie camera with 720p video recording capability @30fps. The Nokia 2.1 does support Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

The Nokia 2.1 is powered by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie (Go) OS, which is the latest mobile operating system from Google/Android.

If you own the Nokia 2.1, then do update the firmware to get Android 9 Pie (Go) on your smartphone.