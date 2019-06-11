Nokia 2.2 Sale Flipkart – Cheapest Android One Smartphone Starting At Rs. 6,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global has launched three new budget Nokia smartphones in the Indian market this year. The most recent affordable smartphone by the company is the Nokia 2.2 which was announced last week in the country. The device comes as the cheapest Android One smartphone and has been already made available for pre-orders. Now, the smartphone is going up for sale in India today.

Nokia 2.2 First Sale Details:

The Nokia 2.2 will be available for purchase online today on e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform. The sale will go live sharp at 12.00 PM on Flipkart. The device will also be available for purchase on Nokia's online web store, i.e, Nokia.com. The Nokia 2.2 base variant with 2GB/16GB configuration will be available for Rs 6,999 and the top model with 3GB/32GB variant can be purchased for Rs 7,999.

It is worth noting that the aforementioned prices are introductory. The device will be selling with an increased price range after June 30 in India. The Nokia 2.2 base model will retail for Rs 7,699 following the price hike. The 3GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 8,699. Besides, users making a purchase today will get up to Rs 2,200 cashback and 100GB free data courtesy Reliance Jio.

Nokia 2.2 Specifications:

The Nokia 2.2 comes with a small 5.71-inch 2.5D curved display with HD+ resolution. It has a dewdrop style notch on top and offers a 720 x 1520 pixel screen resolution. There is a single 13MP primary camera at the rear with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is a 5MP lens packed inside the waterdrop notch.

The processor backing up the device is a MediaTek Helio A22 processor with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The internal memory is expandable via microSD card to up to 400GB. There is no fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication but it comes with Face Unlock feature. A 3,000mAh battery unit keeps everything in check.

Our Thoughts On Nokia 2.2:

The Nokia 2.2 is no doubt the cheapest Android One powered smartphone. The device is promised to get timely software updates for two years which will improve its performance over time. However, the device offers some entry segment hardware and misses on dual-lens camera setup which is common in budget smartphones these days. In this price range, you can also consider the Redmi 7 which offers some better specifications than the Nokia 2.2.