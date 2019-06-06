Just In
- 4 min ago Everything You Should Know About Airtel and OYO Partnership
- 6 hrs ago Glance Unveils Gaming On Its Content Platform – Now Enjoy Gaming Directly On Your Lock Screen
- 7 hrs ago Now Get Multiple Connections From Vodafone At Rs.999
- 8 hrs ago Rs. 599 Vodafone Prepaid Plan Offers 6GB Data For 180 Days
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle So, Here’s The Latest Roundup of Traditional Outfits From B-town’s Favourite Divas
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Five-star Starc completes superb turnaround for Australia
- News Rajnath to head panel on Parl Affairs, to be part of 6 govt panels
- Finance Bond Market Cheers RBI Rate Cut Move
- Automobiles Airless Tyres To Be Mass Produced — Michelin & GM Enter Partnership To Produce Radical Tyres
- Movies Sayyeshaa And Arya Celebrate Their First Eid As A Couple; Photo Inside
- Travel A Quaint Town On The Banks Of River Beas In Himachal Pradesh
- Education TS EAMCET Results 2019 Will Be Declared In This Week
Nokia 2.2 Launched In India Starting From Rs. 6,999 – How About Competition?
As teased earlier, a new Nokia smartphone was launched in India today. While speculations hinted at the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2, the company has brought the Nokia 2.2 to the country. Notably, it is an entry-level smartphone priced competitively in the budget market segment.
Well, HMD Global has unveiled the Nokia 2.2 in the country. It is the sequel to the Nokia 2.1, which was launched back in 2018. The smartphone comes with upgraded specifications and is meant to compete against the likes of other budget smartphones in the Indian market.
Nokia 2.1 Price In India, Availability
Nokia 2.2 has been launched in two storage configurations. The base variant of the smartphone has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 6,999. And, the high-end variant of the device has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 7,999. Notably, it is a limited period pricing that will be effective until June 30, 2019.
As per the company, this pricing will be changed after the given deadline. And, the latest Nokia smartphone is available for pre-order via the official Nokia online store in the country. The sale will debut from June 11 via Flipkart, Nokia.com and offline retailers across the country.
Nokia 2.2 - Specifications And Features
When it comes to specs, the device features a 5.71-inch 2.5D curved glass display with a waterdrop notch as seen in the leaked render. The LCD screen has a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, there is a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor based on 12nm process clocked at 2GHz. This processor is teamed up with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting up to 400GB additional storage.
Running Android 9 Pie and belonging to the Android One program, this smartphone comes with a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with the same aperture. There are other goodies such as dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 3000mAh battery. It supports Face Unlock but misses out on a fingerprint sensor.
Competition Nokia 2.2 Has To Face
Well, the Nokia 2.2 is definitely a value for money smartphone from the company under Rs. 7,000. However, this segment is dominated by the Redmi series smartphones. So, we are yet to see how well this smartphone from Nokia can combat the competition and become a bestselling model.