Nokia 2.2 Render Leaks – Will It Launch In India Today? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global will be bringing new smartphones to the Indian market today. Already, there are speculations that the company will launch the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 in the country at the event today. In the meantime, a leaked render of the alleged Nokia 2.2 hints that this device could also be launched in India.

This upcoming Nokia smartphone appears to feature a waterdrop notch display and flaunt the Google's Android One branding at the rear. Notably, these aspects match the teaser shared by the company in the past hinting at the device that could be launched in the country.

Leaked Render Of Nokia 2.2

While we are just a few hours from the launch of a new Nokia smartphone in the country, the infamous Twitter-based tipster Evan Blass has shared the render of the Nokia 2.2. The device is touted to be launched in the country today. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the devices that we can expect to be launched in India later today.

Apart from the thin bezels, waterdrop notch and Android One branding, the device appears to flaunt a single rear camera sensor with a LED flash unit. There is a glass-like glossy panel along with the Nokia logo.

Nokia 2.2 Received Certifications

Notably, this is not the first time that we are coming across speculations pertaining to the Nokia 2.2. In the past, we have been coming across several reports regarding new Nokia smartphones getting certified. One of the devices was codenamed Nokia Wasp and was spotted at the FCC database. Also, it was claimed to have been certified by BIS with the model number TA-1183 hinting its launch in India.

Previous teasers from the company hints that there will be new launches in the Indian market today. And, the device to be launched in the country was teased to feature a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant, a notification light and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are claims that this smartphone will have a Night Mode like feature for superior low-light photography.

What We Expect From Nokia 2.2?

If the Nokia 2.2 will be launched in India today, then we can expect it to be the sequel to the previous generation device - Nokia 2.1. If it happens, then we can expect the Nokia 2.2 to be priced competitively in the budget market segment. But we still have our doubts regarding the debut of this smartphone in the country today as it is yet to be announced globally.