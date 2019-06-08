Nokia 2.2 First Impression: Just Another Android One Device In The Market

Basic Design With Removable Battery Unit

Nokia 2.2 features an old-school design with a removable battery setup. The smartphone has an all-plastic body with a shiny back panel.

The glossy rear panel is a fingerprint magnet and you will notice the prints from the moment you pick up the smartphone. There is no case or cover bundled with the retail box, therefore, we would suggest you buy one.

The smartphone comes in two color options- Tungsten Black and Steel. Thanks to the removable back panel, one can also go for Pink Sand, Ice Blue, and Forest Green panels. Notably, these panels can be bought separately as they do not come bundled with the retail box.

The single-lens camera at the rear panel is stacked vertically along with an LED flash unit. The Nokia and the Android One logo is inscribed below the camera setup.

The volume adjusters and the power key are placed on the right of the device. A dedicated Google Assistant key is located on the left edge of the smartphone.

A 3.5mm audio jack is housed on top of the smartphone and the bottom of the device has the standard microUSB port.

The device is thick and the rear glossy rear panel makes it slippery. However, it has a compact form factor which makes it easy to operate the smartphone with one hand. The design might have nothing new to offer and the build quality seems mediocre.

Not So Crisp Display

The device flaunts a small 5.7-inch display panel with HD+ resolution. The display comes with a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera. The bezels around the display are narrow but the chin is slightly thick. With an aspect ratio of 19:9, the display delivers a peak brightness of 400 nits.

The brightness levels are average and the sunlight visibility also appears low. Reflections on the display under direct sunlight make it a bit hard to view content.

Besides, the HD+ resolution will allow the device to render videos max at 720P on YouTube and other online media streaming platforms.

The colors produced by the display are not so good and they lack punch. The viewing angles seem decent, however, we still need to test the capability of the display with some high-resolution media. We will be sharing the display performance in the detailed review of this device.

Cameras: 13MP Rear Snapper Captures Decent Images

While most of the budget smartphones in the market today offer a dual-camera module, Nokia 2.2 comes with a single lens setup both at the rear as well as the front. But, it would be criminal to expect a dual camera setup at this price.

The rear panel houses a 13MP camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture with an LED flash. The dewdrop notch upfront packs a 5MP lens to capture selfies and for video chats.

We captured some images from the rear camera of the device and the results are not impressive. The detailing captured by the camera is average.

The color production is also not up to the mark and the edge detection is sub-par. The camera comes with Google Lens support and some other shooting modes as well. You can select from Square, Time-lapse, Panorama and HDR modes.

The selfie camera of the smartphone also captures average selfies. The images captured by the front camera lack clarity and portray poor edge detection. There is no flash support for the selfie camera on the Nokia 2.2.

The camera also offers some AI features such as an ‘AI powered low-light fusion' technology. This feature is said to capture multiple shots simultaneously to create one single image with enhanced lights.

Besides, the Face Unlock feature of this device is pretty slow. Setting up this lock is no task, but, it doesn't unlock the smartphone in a jiffy.

Though, there is a ‘liveliness detector' which will prevent strangers from unlocking the device using photos. We will test the camera capabilities of the Nokia 2.2 in the coming days and will share the results.

Hardware and Software

The entry-segment smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset which is based on a 12nm architecture. This is the same processor which is used on some other popular budget smartphones including Huawei Enjoy 9e, Honor 8S, and, Huawei Y5 2019 among others.

The Nokia 2.2 has been launched in two different RAM and storage configurations. The smartphone is available with 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage and 3GB+32GB RAM option. The device supports an external microSD card of up to 400GB. This suggests there will be no space crunch issue with the device.

The processor is entry-segment and it should carry out the basic tasks such as calling/texting, web surfing, and occasional media playback with ease.

However, it might experience some lags with heavy tasks such as gaming and streaming. We will be pushing the processor to its limit in the coming days and will be sharing its performance detail very soon.

The device is backed by the Android One program and ships with Android 9 Pie OS. The device offers a stock UI experience which is its major highlight. Besides, the device will get timely Android Pie updates for the next two years which we have seen with other Nokia smartphones as well.

Battery: 4,000mAh Removable Battery

The Nokia 2.2 is backed by a small 3,00mAh battery unit which comes with a 5W fast charging support. The battery can be charged using the basic microUSB port placed at the bottom of the device. As of now, it would be hard to comment on the battery life of the smartphone. But we do feel that the company could have incorporated a bigger battery.

Verdict

The Nokia 2.2 is a basic smartphone with an affordable price tag. The major highlight of this smartphone is Android One OS that makes it eligible to receive timely updates. The primary competitor of the Nokia 2.2 is the Redmi 7 which also carries a similar price tag but offers some better hardware features.

You get a dual-camera setup, a more powerful Snapdragon 632 chipset and other features on the Redmi 7. This gives it an upper hand over the Nokia 2.2. Besides, the device also gets a tough competition from Realme C2 which was also recently launched and offers a dual-lens setup for a similar price range. We will be sharing a detailed review of the Nokia 2.2 soon. So stay tuned with us.