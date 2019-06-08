Nokia 3.1 A, Nokia 3.1 C Go Official – Entry-Level Specs Hint At Budget Pricing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global recently took the wraps off a new smartphone in India. After speculations that the company will launch the Nokia 9 PureView flagship and Nokia 6.2 in the country, an entry-level smartphone was launched. Well, the talk is about the Nokia 2.2, which was launched in India starting from Rs. 6,999.

Now, HMD Global has announced the launch of two smartphones - Nokia 3.1 A and Nokia 3.1 C. These are budget smartphones announced for the US Carriers - AT&T and Cricket Wireless. These new Nokia smartphones will be available for sale starting from the next week - June 10 and June 14 respectively. As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing and global availability.

Nokia 3.1 A, Nokia 3.1 C Specifications

Well, the new Nokia smartphones flaunt a 5.45-inch HD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9 along with 2.5D curved glass. Being budget devices, these new offerings come with a polycarbonate build. At its core, the smartphones make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC based on the 12nm process. This processor is teamed up with Adreno 504 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Along with this, there is a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of expandable storage space.

For imaging, the Nokia 3.1 A and Nokia 3.1 C smartphones have a single 8MP rear camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. Up front, these devices flaunt a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The other goodies on board these budget smartphones include a 3.5mm headphone jack, connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS and a USB Type-C port. And, powering these phones from within is a mediocre 2900mAh battery.

Like the other recently launched smartphones from the company, these new phones also run Android 9 Pie. While there is no word regarding the support for updates, we can expect them to get two years of OS update and three years of security patch updates, which is a practice follows by HMD.

What We Think About These Nokia Phones?

From the specifications, it looks like these smartphones are budget offerings meant for the first time smartphone buyers or those who do not want to shell out a lot of money on a smartphone purchase. We can know more about the same once the pricing is out.