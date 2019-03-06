ENGLISH

    Nokia 2 Android 8.1 Oreo update is finally out

    By
    |

    HMD Global that sells Nokia smartphones has been rolling out timely updates to most of its smartphones. However, the Nokia 2, which is an entry-level smartphone was missing this update. Now, this smartphone has started receiving the Android Oreo update as per the company's promise.

    Well, the Nokia 2 was launched back in 2017 with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Following its launch, the company announced that it will receive the Android 8.1 Oreo update and leapfrog Android 8.0 Oreo. Also, the Finnish company announced that all its smartphones starting from Nokia 3 and above will belong to the Android One program. And, the Nokia 1 series will be Android Go devices.

    Talking about the Nokia 2, the company took an exception and stated that it cannot be migrated to Android Oreo (Go Edition). Eventually, it will be a part of the Android OS.

    Nokia 2 Android Oreo update

    After a long wait, the Nokia 2 has started receiving the Android Oreo update. It is claimed that the update has been released to the device after working with Qualcomm and Google for chip as well as software level support.

    How to update Nokia 2 to Android Oreo

    If you use the Nokia 2, then you can update the device to Android Oreo by following the below-mentioned steps. Do note that the update arrives at the cost of good performance. We say so as Android Oreo will need more system memory than Nougat. Eventually, there will be a trade-off on the performance of the device. To update to Android Oreo, you should follow the steps below.

    Step 1: Go to Android update page for the smartphone and sign in with the Nokia account.

    Step 2: Validate the device with the IMEI code and enter the name and location of your network operator.

     

    Step 3: Agree to the terms and conditions of the software license.

    Step 4: Choose the Request OTA button that will push the update to your smartphone.

    Step 5: You will get a notification for the Android 8.1 Oreo update your phone.

    Given that the update is now official, it will take a few days to be rolled out to all the users.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
