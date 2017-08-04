Nokia 2 TA-1029 spotted on FCC; images leak design and screen size

After having released the first wave of Nokia Android smartphones, HMD Global is now focusing on the second wave of phones that are to be launched later this year.

The company already confirmed that they will announce their flagship smartphone, the Nokia 8 on August 16 at an event in London by sending out invites for the same. Along with the Nokia 8, we believe to see the launch of the 3G variant of the Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone and the entry-level Nokia 2 that could be the cheapest smartphone to be launched by the company this year.

Now, a couple of sketches of the Nokia 2 have been leaked online over the past few days after a prototype model of the device was spotted online. Now, the alleged budget smartphone in question seems to have been spotted at the FCC (Federal Communications Commissions) of the U.S. along with a couple of pictures showing the front and rear of the same.

It looks like HMD has given the model number TA-1029 to the budget Nokia 2 smartphone. Besides this, the other details of the smartphone seem to be secretive for now. One thing that is known is that the smartphone might feature the Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity.

The Nokia 2 rumors point out at the presence of a 4.7-inch or a 5-inch display with an HD 720 x 1280 pixel resolution. Under its hood, the budget smartphone is speculated to make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor. We hope that we will be able to get to know more details about these smartphones in the coming days.

