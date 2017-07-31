Nokia 2 concept renders based on rumors leak via video

HMD Global has already released three Nokia Android smartphones - Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in the global markets. Now, the company is started focusing on the announcement of their flagship Nokia 8 and entry-level Nokia 2 smartphones.

They have already sent out media invites for an event to happen on August 16 in London. At this event, the company will unveil their flagship smartphone - Nokia 8. While there is no clear mention on when exactly the entry-level smartphone might be launched, there are speculations that it might be unveiled along with the Nokia 8.

The Nokia 2 has already appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking database showing us a glimpse of the specifications that it might pack. From the listing, it is possible that the Nokia 2 might flaunt a 4.5-inch HD display, a quad-core Snapdragon 212 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. The other aspects revealed by the listing are an 8MP main camera, a 5MP selfie snapper, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. We can expect this smartphone to also receive two years of OS update support from HMD Global as the others.

Similar to the Nokia 3, which is the entry-level smartphone from the company in the market, the Nokia 2 will also miss out on a fingerprint sensor and home button at the front. There will be three capacitive buttons on-screen for navigational purposes.

Based on the specs and the current design, a digital artist seems to have come up with the renders of the Nokia 2 those were compiled as a video.