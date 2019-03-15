ENGLISH

    HMD Global is one of the few smartphone OEMs that offers timely software updates to the entire portfolio. Now, the company has officially released Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 3.1, which was July 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

    Nokia 3.1 gets the taste of pie with Android 9 Pie update

     

    Along with the Android 9 Pie, the Nokia 3.1 now supports digital wellbeing (monitoring your smartphone usage with proper statistics) and supports Android 9 Pie gesture navigation keys. Features like Adaptive brightness and Adaptive battery are also included in the update, which will help the device to offer better battery backup.

    The OTA style update has started to roll out across the globe. To update your smartphone, go to settings > about device > software update > and install the latest update. Make sure that you have a stable Wi-Fi connection for an un-interrupted updating experience.

    Nokia 3.1 specifications

    The Nokia 3.1 was launched in India for Rs 10.499, and the smartphone is now available for Rs 7,660 on Amazon, making it one of the most affordable smartphones with Android 9 Pie OS.

    The device comes with a 5.2-inch HD+ (720P) IPS LCD screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the MediaTek MT6750N processor powers the smartphone with 2/3 GB of RAM and 16/32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with support for Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi. On to the optics, the Nokia 3.1 has a single 13 MP camera on the back with an f/2.0 aperture and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. Both cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos @30fps.

    The smartphone is fueled by a 2990 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated headphone jack (3.5mm).

     

    nokia 3.1 nokia smartphones news
    Friday, March 15, 2019, 6:55 [IST]
