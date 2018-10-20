Nokia 3.1 Plus goes on sale in India for Rs. 11,499

Nokia 3.1 Plus was launched in India earlier this month for Rs. 11,499. At the launch event, it was announced that this smartphone will go on sale in the country from October 19. As assured, the sale debuted in the country. Interested buyers can get hold of this smartphone via the official Nokia India online store and leading offline retailers.

Nokia 3.1 Plus was announced in two variants globally in May this year. In India, only the top-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space has been launched. As of now, there is no word regarding the launch of the base variant of the device.

Nokia 3.1 Plus sale and offers

As mentioned above, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is priced at Rs. 11,499. The smartphone comes with an offer from Airtel. The telco will provide 1TB of free 4G data when the buyers recharge their Airtel prepaid connection with Rs. 199.

Nokia 3.1 Plus specifications

This new market entrant has an aluminum unibody design with a 2.5D curved glass at the front. To refresh on its specifications, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is fitted with a 6-inch display with a HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The tall aspect ratio is possible with the slim bezels at its sides. Notably, this smartphone misses out on the notch on top of its screen as recent launches.

At its heart, this smartphone makes use of a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 400GB of additional storage. It has dedicated dual SIM card slots and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too.

On the photography front, this device flaunts a dual camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. These cameras have f/2.0 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. As the other recent smartphones from Nokia, this one also belongs to the Android One program and runs stock Android OS out of the box. A 3500mAh battery pumps enough life to the device offering up to 27 days of backup.