Nokia 3.2 spotted online ahead of MWC 2019

As the MWC 2019 is nearing, numerous leaks regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphones are surfacing online. It looks like HMD Global might announce the launch of a new smartphone likely dubbed Nokia 3.2. It is expected to be the successor to the Nokia 3.1 launched in July last year with a tall 18:9 display.

Now, a new Nokia smartphone with the model number TA-1157 has been spotted clearing the Wi-Fi certification. From the model number and specifications, it is believed to be the Nokia 3.2. As the other recent offerings from HMD Global, this one is also believed to be an Android One smartphone.

Prior to this, the device in question hit the headlines as it was spotted at the FCC certification database revealing its key specs and schematics. From the certification listing, we can expect this upcoming Nokia smartphone to arrive with a dual camera setup at its rear with the two sensors positioned vertically. It also appears to have a single LED flash under its camera unit. The overall design appears to be similar to that of the previous launches from the company.

Nokia 3.2 certification listings

As per the Wi-Fi certification listing spotted by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 3.2 is likely to be certified for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct. It also points out at Android 9 Pie out of the box.

The FCC listing revealed that it will measure 148.95mm in length and 71.33mm in width. It also tipped at the support for 1,3,5,7,8,20,28,38,40 and 41 LTE bands and Bluetooth 4.2. It also revealed the presence of an NFC antenna around the rear camera module.

This Nokia smartphone is expected to be launched in two variants - a base variant with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and a high-end variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM. It is likely to have a microSD card slot for additional storage space. The device is also expected to feature a 3000mAh battery. As of now, there is no clarity if we can expect the device to be launched at the MWC 2019.