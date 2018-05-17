Alleged Nokia 3 (2018) photo tips at dual rear cameras

HMD Global is all set to host an event in Moscow, Russia on May 29. The invite that has been sent out by the states that Florian Seiche, the CEO, Pekka Rantala, the CMO and Juho Sarvikas, the CPO will be present at the event. Though the invite does not reveal what expect they may announce, the company is expected to bring the new Nokia 2, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones later this month.

We already know that the company is working on the Nokia 2, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 successors. A recent tweet by Juho Sarvikas confirmed that the Nokia 5 (2018) aka Nokia 5.1 is in the making. Likewise, a recent tweet by a reliable tipster revealed the Nokia 3.1 aka Nokia 3 (2018) moniker.

Leaked Nokia 3 (2018) photo

Now, we have further details regarding the Nokia 3 (2018). A report by Nokia Latest citing a Baidu post shows a leaked photo of the device. The photo gives us an idea of the first look of the budget smartphone. The back case of the device shows the Nokia and Android One branding along with a squarish design frame. The design is somewhat reminiscent of the discontinued Lumia series smartphones.

Dual-camera expected

If the photo is authentic, then the Nokia 3.1 could have a capsule-like cut-out at the rear to provide the room for the dual-camera setup. Also, there appears to be a circular cut-out for the fingerprint sensor.

For now, there is no confirmation that this could be the Nokia 3 (2018) aka Nokia 3.1. There is enough possibility for this one to be a different device from the company. Until there is an official confirmation regarding the Nokia 3 successor for this year from the company, we should take this information with a grain of salt. We are just a few days away from the announcement and let's wait to know what the company has in tow for us.

In the meantime, Nokia X6 was announced on Wednesday in China. It features an iPhone X-like notch on top of the display. The global availability of the smartphone is yet to be announced by the company.