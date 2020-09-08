ENGLISH

    Nokia 3.4 Render Leaks Showing Blue Color Variant

    By
    |

    HMD Global was highly anticipated to unveil a slew of smartphones at the IFA 2020 trade show that was concluded recently. While the Nokia 3.4 was one of the highly rumored smartphones, the company did not make any announcements at the trade show. Now, the Nokia 3.4 has surfaced online in the form of a render.

    Nokia 3.4 Render Leaks Showing Blue Color Variant

     

    Nokia 3.4 Render Leaks In Blue

    The well-known Twitter-based tipster Evan Blass has shared what appears to be a render of the Nokia 3.4 in Blue color. The tweet showcases the 'evolution of the Nokia 3 series'. This render is almost similar to the official-looking render of the alleged Nokia 3.4 that was leaked by a Nokia tipster last week.

    Notably, the tipster claimed to have the actual pictures of the alleged Nokia 3.4 but says that the same cannot be shared for safety reasons. Furthermore, the tipster noted that the render is based on those actual pictures.

    From the render, the Nokia 3.4 with the codename DoctorStrange appears to flaunt a fingerprint sensor at its rear below the circular rear camera module. At the right, there appears to be power and volume controls and the dedicated Google Assistant button is at the left. Also, it seems to have a punch-hole cutout with an HD+ resolution.

    Nokia 3.4 Rumored Specs

    The Nokia 3.4 was spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database. It is believed to flaunt a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The hardware aspects include an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor teamed up with 3GB RAM. On the imaging front, the circular camera module at the rear is likely to arrive a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP secondary sensor, and a 5MP tertiary sensor. A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone along with 10W charging support.

    Read More About: nokia news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 16:25 [IST]
