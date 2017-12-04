Nokia 3 leapfrog to Android 8.0 Oreo skipping Android 7.1.2 Nougat

HMD Global has been doing an impressive job in the smartphone arena with the launch of the Nokia smartphones and the rollout of the timely software updates to these devices.

Though the company confirmed that all the Nokia smartphones launched this year including Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will receive the Android Oreo update, the users of the entry-level Nokia 3 did not receive the Android 7.1.2 Nougat or the Android Oreo updates. Actually, the Nokia 3 was supposed to get updated to Android 7.1.2 Nougat in late October but the same did not happen until now. Also, the smartphone was claimed to receive the Oreo update by the end of this year along with the rest of the models.

Now a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global reveals that the Nokia 3 will leapfrog to Android 8.0 Oreo skipping the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update. Though he has confirmed the rollout of the Oreo update to the device once again, he did not reveal any specific date for the update to hit the smartphone. One thing that we know is that the Oreo update will be rolled out to the smartphone by the end of this year as claimed earlier.

The Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for the Nokia 3 appears to be canceled as it was delayed because MediaTek could not provide the updated drivers in time. Such delays are not likely with the Oreo update as MediaTek recently joined Google GMS Express program allowing smartphones with MediaTek chipsets to get the security updates and OS updates quicker than earlier.

Though Nokia 3 is an entry-level smartphone launched by HMD Global, it is has been assured by the company that the device will get the Android P update that will be announced by Google next year. This is because HMD has already announced that the existing Nokia Android smartphones will get two years of OS update support.