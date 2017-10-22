Nokia 3 receives October security update; Android 7.1.2 Nougat update is yet to roll out

Lately, we have been coming across several reports regarding the rollout of updates to Nokia 8, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 smartphones. These reports prove the commitment that HMD has towards updating the Nokia Android smartphones.

Following the above-mentioned models, it looks like it is time for the Nokia, the entry-level smartphone among the models that exist in the market to get the update. As per a NokiaPowerUser report, the Nokia 3 with the model number TA-1032 has received the October Security update. However, the smartphone is yet to receive the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update that was rolled out to the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 along with the October Security update.

The report shows a screenshot as seen above showing that the October Security update for the Nokia 3 measures 401.1MB. This update will be rolled out in phases to all the users of the smartphone across the world. The users of the Nokia 3 will get the notification to download the update. If not, the users can check for the same from the Settings menu on their smartphone.

When it comes to the October security update, from the official changelog, it looks like the update will bring about improvements to the system stability, user interface enhancements and others. One of the noticeable user interface enhancements is the round Google search box that is evident from the screenshot seen above.

As mentioned above, the Nokia 3 is yet to receive the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update. But the company has already assured that this smartphone will also get the update and the Android Oreo update too by the end of this year along with the other models. In fact, the Nokia 3 will also receive the Android P update that will be launched next year by Google.