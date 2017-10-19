Nokia 5 gets Android 7.1.2 Nougat and October security update after Nokia 6

Back in the last week, the Nokia 6 received the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update along with the October security update. Also, the Nokia 8 received the October security patch and reports tipped that the flagship smartphone will directly get Android 8.0 Oreo skipping Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

As per a recent report by NokiaPowerUser citing the information from a tipster, the Nokia 5 has followed suit and has got the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update in select markets. The update is also said to bring the October security patch to the smartphone. A few days back, we came across a report tipping that the Nokia Android smartphones will receive the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update before they receive the Oreo update by the end of this year.

For now, there is no clue about the markets those have received the Nokia 5 update but we can expect the same to be rolled out to the all the users in phases.

From the screenshot above, it is clear that the Nokia 5 update packing both the Android 7.1.2 Nougat and October security update will measure around 690.2MB in size. The changelog shows that the update will bring in user interface improvements and a better system stability. It will also bring in battery usage alerts, enhanced notification stability, a better fingerprint swipe performance and more. Besides these, there will be a number of bug fixes and other additional features.

The update for the Nokia 5 does not come in as a big surprise as the company as been releasing monthly security update and Android OS updates on a consistent basis. HMD has also mentioned it clearly that all the Nokia smartphones will receive two years of OS support for sure. So, we will continue to see a number of updates being rolled out to these smartphones.