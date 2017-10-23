Nokia 3310 3G is up for pre-orders: Shipping starts from October 29 in the U.S.

When HMD Global first launched the revamped Nokia 3310 the feature phone was received with mixed emotions. People were happy as they got a chance to buy them but some found it to be a nuisance as it was just a feature phone which further came without 3G connectivity support.

Nonetheless, the company soon worked on fixing the issues and finally unveiled an improved 3G model last month. Nokia 3310 3G variant was first unveiled in Australia with a price tag of AUD 89.95 (roughly Rs. 4,530) and it seems that the company is now expanding the availability. The handset is going on sale in the U.S. starting next week and will start shipping from October 29. Moreover, the Nokia 3310 3G variant is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 3,835) in the US and is now available for pre-orders.

However, as for the Indian market, the Nokia 3310 is only available with 2G support and is currently retailing at Rs. 4,130 (as seen on Flipkart). As of now, nothing has been announced as to when the 3G model would be coming to India. But this Nokia model might face a tough competition from JioPhone which in fact offers 4G speeds. Consumers might find this a better deal. Nokia 3310 just holds a sentimental value among the fans.

Further talking about the new 3G supported handset, the new Nokia 3310 3G also features all-new customizable retro UI. The new UI provides options for rearranging icons and choosing color themes. The phone also now allows users to browse the Internet relatively faster.

As for the specifications, the new Nokia 3310 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) color display. The handset runs on 'Feature OS powered by Java'. It offers 64MB storage which is further expandable up to 32GB via microSD card.

There is a 2-megapixel camera with LED flash on the rear. Nokia 3310 3G packs a removable 1200mAh battery which much like its original sibling, features a massive standby time of up to a month. The new Nokia 3310 comes with a regular Micro-USB port, Bluetooth 2.1, FM radio and features the classic Snake game which has been optimised for the new color screen.

The device is available in Azure, Charcoal, Warm Red, and Yellow color options. Nokia 3310 3G measures 117x52.4x13.3mm and weigh roughly 88 grams.