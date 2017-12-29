Nokia 3310 4G variant receives TENAA certification

Early next month, Nokia is highly anticipated to release two smartphones - the Nokia 6 (2018) and the Nokia 9 flagship model. Apart from these, the company is also believed to launch the 4G feature phone alleged to be the Nokia 3310 4G.

We have already seen the Nokia 6 (2018) edition clear the Chinese certification database TENAA. Now, the rumored Nokia 4G feature phone has also passed through the TENAA certification database. Notably, we have come across reports pointing that this feature phone has cleared the Bluetooth SIG certification as well as the US-based FCC regulatory certification.

TENAA has revealed the pictures of the alleged 4G handset and it looks similar to the existing Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G model that was launched a few months back and slightly larger than the 2G model with more spacing between the keys to render a better typing experience. The TENAA listing confirms the support for 4G LTE network and reveals that the device will run Alibaba's YunOS platform.

As 2G networks are not in use in many countries, the Nokia 3310 3G was launched. The device came with a different Series 30+ OS supporting social media apps such as Twitter, Facebook and Skype. The upgrade to 3G impacted the battery life of the handset as it renders 6.5 hours of talk time instead of 22.1 hours of talk time on the 2G variant. The 4G Nokia 3310 variant might take the battery life further down.

Moreover, if the Nokia 3310 4G variant is launched, then it will be priced relatively higher than the 3G and 2G variants of the device, so we need to wait for its launch to know more details.

Lately, we came across a report that the Nokia 4G feature phone will be a revamped Nokia E71 featuring a QWERTY keypad. But the recent listing on TENAA showing the alleged images of the device shows that the handset could be identical to the Nokia 3310 3G. So we need to wait for more reports to surface online regarding the upcoming Nokia handset or an official confirmation from HMD to get clarity on this device.