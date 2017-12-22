Key specs of Nokia E71 (2018) 4G feature phone revealed; might share the stage with Nokia 9

HMD Global is highly anticipated to unveil with the Nokia 9 and Nokia 6 (2018) smartphones at the press conference to happen on January 19, 2018. Along with these smartphones, it looks like the company will also unveil a 4G feature phone as the company witnessed success with the Nokia 3310 (2017) despite the lack of 4G connectivity.

Recently, we came across reports that the Nokia 4G feature phone could be nearing its launch as the device received the FCC and Bluetooth SIG certifications. While these certification databases have revealed a few details about the device in the making, it looks like further information have been revealed by a Chinese publication MyDrivers citing a US publication via GizmoChina.

The latest details suggest that the upcoming 4G feature phone from HMD Global will be a revamped variant of the 2008 model, the Nokia E71 with a QWERTY keyboard. The Nokia E71 (2018) is believed to feature a 3.5-inch 480p touchscreen display. Under its hood, the handset is said to make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor that is meant to bring 4G LTE connectivity to the budget smartphones and feature phones. This processor is expected to be paired with 1GB RAM as well.

The Nokia E71 (2018) comes with 8GB of internal storage space that can be expanded further with the help of a microSD card. The device is said to use a 3MP rear camera and arrive in both single SIM and dual SIM variants based on the market.

On the software front, the 4G feature phone from HMD Global is believed to be powered by Kai OS that was used by the Reliance JioPhone.

Though there are reports regarding the Nokia E71 (2018) suggesting the possible specifications of the 4G feature phone, there is no official confirmation from HMD Global regarding the existence of such a device. The rumors suggest that the Finnish company might not release the handset in China as the device might be priced around 2000 yuan that might not attract the buyers as there are several smartphones from the domestic brands costing just 1000 yuan.

However, there is increased possibility for the Nokia 4G feature phone to be released in India as there are many 4G feature phones in the market and these have created a lot of demand as well.