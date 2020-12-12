Nokia 4.3 CAD Renders Shed Light On Possible Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones and released the same in select markets. Soon after the announcement, there were speculations regarding another Nokia smartphone alleged to be the Nokia 5.4, which is expected to be unveiled soon. A fresh leak reveals that the company could be working on another smartphone called Nokia 4.3 sometime soon.

Some details regarding the existence of the Nokia 4.3 have been revealed by a 91mobiles report. The report has shared a set of 3D CAD renders of the upcoming Nokia smartphone in question. It also reveals the dimensions and screen size of the device.

Nokia 4.3 Details Out

As per the leak, the upcoming Nokia 4.3 is believed to arrive with a 6.5-inch flat display at the front along with a dewdrop notch to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. At the rear, it appears to flaunt a triple-camera arrangement with the three sensors stacked vertically along with an LED flash unit. The rear panel seems to flaunt a capacitive fingerprint sensor too.

The bottom edge of the smartphone appears to have a primary microphone, a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, the left of the smartphone shows a SIM card slot while the right edge has a volume rocker and the power button. The leaked renders do not show a dedicated Google Assistant button as seen on its prequel, the Nokia 4.2.

Moving on to the top of the device, it appears to house a secondary microphone. From the leaked details, it looks like the Nokia 4.2 could measure 162.9 x 77.1 x 10.5mm in dimensions. As of now, none of the other details pertaining to the Nokia 4.3 are known for now. If its launch is nearing, then we can expect further reports to surface online and it might make its way to the certification databases sometime soon.

