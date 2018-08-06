Nokia 5.1 Plus gets Bluetooth certified hinting imminent launch

Soon after the announcement of the Nokia X5 in China, rumors and leaks regarding its international variant started hitting the tech headlines. This device is expected to be called Nokia 5.1 Plus but it isn't final. While there is no official confirmation regarding this smartphone, it has received the Bluetooth certification hinting that it could be launched soon.

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, five variants of the Nokia 5.1 Plus have received Bluetooth certification. The different variants of the smartphone carry the model numbers TA-1102, TA-1105, TA-1108, TA-1112 and TA-1120. Of these, the TA-1105 received its certification in Malaysia last week. Notably, it is believed that these could be variants of the smartphone meant for different markets.

Though a final launch date of this device is yet to be announced, speculations suggest that HMD Global might launch both Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus at the same time. And, Nokia fans across the global markets are eager to know when they can hold their hands on these phones.

Nokia 5.1 Plus global launch

While there is no clarity regarding an official launch date, we know that it will not be exclusive to the Chinese market. A tweet by HMD Global's Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter to confirm the global launch. However, he hasn't revealed the markets that will get the device at first.

A look at its specifications

To refresh on its specifications, the Nokia 5.1 Plus aka Nokia X5 global variant will have the same specifications as its Chinese variant. The device went official in China with a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has a notch on top of the screen to give a screen-to-body ratio of 84%.

At its core, the smartphone from HMD Global is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional memory space.

Nokia 5.1 Plus runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Eventually, the device will receive timely monthly security patches and quick Android updates. For imaging, there is a dual-camera module at its rear with 13MP and 5MP sensors. The rear camera module is accompanied by LED flash as well. Up front, it features an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 80.4-degree wide-angle lens. The camera has bokeh effect, portrait mode and HDR mode.

For connectivity, the Nokia smartphone comes packed with Bluetooth 4.2, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, FM Radio, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 3060mAh battery powers the smartphone giving it a decent backup.