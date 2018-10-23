Latest Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5) update brings improvements and bug fixes

Nokia X5, which was announced earlier this year was launched in India with the moniker Nokia 5.1 Plus. This smartphone runs stock Android and is one of the Android One smartphones in the country. Eventually, we know that it will get timely updates rolling out new features.

Recently, the Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India for Rs. 10,999. Soon after its launch, we came across reports suggesting that this smartphone will receive the Android 9.0 Pie update by the end of this year. Now, it has received the October update that bundles several improvements, bug fixes and an overall enhanced user experience.

Nokia 5.1 Plus update changelog

Recently, the smartphone received an update that took it to the Android 8.1 Oreo with the build version 1.100. Still running Android 8.1 Oreo, the Nokia 5.1 Plus aka Nokia X5 has received the latest security patch for this month via the update. It brings an updated touch driver that will offer an optimized touch experience, an improved sensitivity and a faster response time while using the touchscreen. As of now, there is no issue regarding the touch functionality of the smartphone but it is said to be improved with the latest update.

It is said that apps such as Calendar, Alarm Clock and SMS have been improved. But the Weibo post hasn't mentioned any changes related to the stock applications. The update is also said to have enhanced the improvements of many other aspects including performance and system stability. However, there is no clarity regarding when it will be rolled out to international variant of the smartphone.

When it comes to the bug fixes, there is no clarity regarding the bugs and issues faced by the users of the smartphone but it is likely believed that the existing issues will be resolved. Given that users have not faced any major issue, we can expect these to be minor ones. With the upcoming Android Pie update, this smartphone will definitely be able to render a much better performance and user experience.