Nokia 5.3 With Quad-Camera Setup Debuts News oi-Vivek

There is a huge surge in the number of mid-tier smartphones with a quad-camera setup at the back and HMD Global has introduced yet another quad-camera smartphone -- the Nokia 5.3 with a circular quad-camera setup and a unique design via an online launch event.

Nokia 5.3 Hardware Specifications

The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.5-inch display, which is an IPS LCD grade panel, offering a native resolution of 1600 x 720p, which translates to HD+ resolution. The phone offers a 20:9 aspect ratio with a water-drop notch at the top of the screen.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC based on 11nm fabrication. This is an octa-core CPU processor with a peak clock speed of 2GHz along with the Adreno 610 GPU. The Nokia 5.3 offers either 4/6GB RAM and 64GB storage with an SD card slot. The device does run on the latest Android 10 OS with stock Android UI.

The quad-camera setup on the Nokia 5.3 is the USP of the device. The camera unit consists of a 13MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 aperture.

As an added security feature, the Nokia 5.3 has a fingerprint sensor at the back and the device does support modern connectivity features like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE. A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the Nokia 5.3 and it can be fast-charged (10W) using the USB-Type C cable.

Nokia 5.3 Price And Availability

The Nokia 5.3 to be available in charcoal, cyan, and sand colors. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost 189 Euros (approx Rs. 15,000) and will be available by the last week of April in select markets. The company is yet to reveal the Indian pricing and availability.

Best Mobiles in India