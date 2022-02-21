Nokia 5.4 With Android 12 Spotted On Geekbench Database News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Undoubtedly, HMD Global is on a launch spree as the company is working on new models and launching them from time to time. One of the upcoming smartphones is the Nokia 5.4, which has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, thereby hinting that the device could get the update to the iteration of Android OS.

Previously, other Nokia smartphones including the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, and Nokia G10 were spotted on the benchmarking platform. Like these smartphones, this upcoming model was also spotted with Android 12 OS. Devices including Nokia X10 and Nokia G50 that appeared on the platform received the Android 12 upgrade later.

From the existing reports, it looks like Nokia is launching a slew of devices with the latest iteration of Google's OS. We say so as there has been a raft of products that have been spotted to be under testing with Android 12 OS. Notably, Android 12 comes with a lot of changes in the UI and its overall functionality that enhances the system performance.

Nokia 5.4 Geekbench Listing

The Nokia 5.4 was launched back in 2020 along with a slew of other smartphones from the company. Given that the device has been spotted with Android 12 on the Geekbench platform, we can expect the device to get the update sometime soon.

Going by the Geekbench listing, the Nokia 5.4 has managed to score 309 points on the single-core test and 1,331 points on the multi-core test. As it has been spotted running Android 12 OS, the device will include the biggest design changes in the history of Android to date. There will be new colors, changes, light, and more.

It is touted that Android 12 will offer a more dynamic, expressive, and innovative personalized software experience for users. It will also bring about newly redesigned system spaces and improved security architecture.

To recap, the Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC teamed up with up to 6GB of RAM. The screen has an IPS tech with HD+ resolution and features a 48MP quad-camera setup at the rear along with a 5MP sensor and two 2MP sensors.

