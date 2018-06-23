Nokia 5.1 now available for pre-order, likely to cost Rs 13,000

The Nokia 5.1 is the latest and the most affordable smartphone from HMD Global with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The smartphone was recently launched in Moscow and the same will go on sale in July in Russia and the smartphone will be made available in other markets in the near future.

As of now, there is no information on the exact pricing of the Nokia 5.1 and the smartphone is expected to be priced around US$ 200 (Rs 13,000). The smartphone is up for pre-order. However, there is no information on the actual date availability. The company is also expected to launch the Nokia 5.1 and the Nokia 3.1 in India in the coming weeks.

Specifications

The Nokia 5.1 turns out to be a huge upgrade over its predecessor. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch FullHD+ display with 1,080 x 2,160 pixels along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is covered with 2.5D Gorilla Glass for protection.

One thing that the Nokia 5.1 differs from other Nokia smartphone is the fact that the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core chipset, which is the latest mid-tier smartphone from MediaTek. This is an Octa-core chipset with 2.0 GHz clock speed and a Mali-T860 MP2 GPU.

Design wise the phone gives a premium feel and it is made up of 6000-series anodized aluminum. The fingerprint reader has migrated to the rear panel of the flagship device. On the camera part, the Nokia 5.1 has a new 16 MP camera sensors on the rear panel. It also features Phase detection AF and a dual-tone flash. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8 MP sensor and an 84.6° lens.

The phone is backed by a 2,970 mAh battery, along with a 3.5 mm audio jack, FM radio and the expected Wi-Fi and Bluetooth goodies. The phone will arrive in the global market in two variants - 2 GB of RAM with 16 GB storage or 3 GB with 32 GB (approx. Rs 14,400). It will be available globally from July starting at €189/$219. Color options are Coper, Tempered Blue, and Black.

Source