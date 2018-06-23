ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 5.1 now available for pre-order, likely to cost Rs 13,000

Nokia 5.1 goes on pre-order in Russia.

By:

Related Articles

    The Nokia 5.1 is the latest and the most affordable smartphone from HMD Global with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The smartphone was recently launched in Moscow and the same will go on sale in July in Russia and the smartphone will be made available in other markets in the near future.

    Nokia 5.1 now available for pre-order, likely to cost Rs 13,000

    As of now, there is no information on the exact pricing of the Nokia 5.1 and the smartphone is expected to be priced around US$ 200 (Rs 13,000). The smartphone is up for pre-order. However, there is no information on the actual date availability. The company is also expected to launch the Nokia 5.1 and the Nokia 3.1 in India in the coming weeks.

    Specifications

    The Nokia 5.1 turns out to be a huge upgrade over its predecessor. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch FullHD+ display with 1,080 x 2,160 pixels along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is covered with 2.5D Gorilla Glass for protection.

    One thing that the Nokia 5.1 differs from other Nokia smartphone is the fact that the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core chipset, which is the latest mid-tier smartphone from MediaTek. This is an Octa-core chipset with 2.0 GHz clock speed and a Mali-T860 MP2 GPU.

    Design wise the phone gives a premium feel and it is made up of 6000-series anodized aluminum. The fingerprint reader has migrated to the rear panel of the flagship device. On the camera part, the Nokia 5.1 has a new 16 MP camera sensors on the rear panel. It also features Phase detection AF and a dual-tone flash. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8 MP sensor and an 84.6° lens.

    The phone is backed by a 2,970 mAh battery, along with a 3.5 mm audio jack, FM radio and the expected Wi-Fi and Bluetooth goodies. The phone will arrive in the global market in two variants - 2 GB of RAM with 16 GB storage or 3 GB with 32 GB (approx. Rs 14,400). It will be available globally from July starting at €189/$219. Color options are Coper, Tempered Blue, and Black.

    Source

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue