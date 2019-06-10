Two Nokia 5G Smartphones On Cards – Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1 Sequels Expected News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Already we have seen 5G connectivity go live in various countries. And, many smartphone manufacturers including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and LG have already come up with 5G enabled smartphones. Even the other manufacturers are coming up with 5G devices. Now, it looks like Nokia is also in plans to launch 5G smartphones.

As per a recent report, HMD Global is all set to launch two Nokia 5G smartphones sometime later this year. These two smartphones are likely to be under development and are tipped to be launched in the third quarter. This is not surprising as the company is in plans to release 5G smartphones this year and is said to have the same in the pipeline.

Nokia 5G Smartphones On Cards

As per a report by NokiaPowerUser, the company is expected to take the wraps off two smartphones with 5G connectivity. One of these phones is likely to use the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with Qualcomm X55 modem for 5G connectivity. The other one is believed to be a mid-range model with a Snapdragon 700 series chipset. The report claims that it could be the Snapdragon 735 SoC based on the 7nm process paired with Adreno 620 GPU with optional 5G connectivity.

We can expect the flagship model with the Snapdragon 855 SoC to be the sequel to the Nokia 9 PureView launched earlier this year. On the other hand, the mid-range offering could be the sequel to the Nokia 8.1. It is believed to be launched with the moniker Nokia 8.2 and come to play in the affordable 5G smartphone market segment.

Nokia 5G Smartphones Are Welcome

These upcoming Nokia smartphones with 5G support could be a welcome change for the company that has been working predominantly on the entry-level and mid-range market segments. Given that these 5G smartphones from Nokia could be launched in the third quarter of this year, we can expect them to already be under testing and mass production. However, a late 2019 launch seems to be feasible as it will give HMD Global enough time to come up with competitive devices that can stiffen the competition with other brands.