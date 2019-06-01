Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus Price Axed Again; Available Starting At Rs 8,199 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global is well known for the timely rollout of Android updates to Nokia smartphones. The company has also been axing the prices of its older smartphones quite consistently in India. Last month, the company slashed the price of Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus in the country. Now, the prices of both the smartphones have been discounted further.

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus Discount and Offers:

The Nokia 6.1 Plus came with a price tag of Rs 15,999 and had received a discount of Rs 2,541 on Amazon last month. After the discount, the device was available for Rs 13,449. However, the latest discount lowers the price of the device further to Rs 12,969. This is the price of Nokia 6.1 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB of native storage space.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, was selling for Rs 10,599 instead of Rs 13,199 following the discount last month. The device has received around Rs 2,350 after which it can be purchased for Rs 8,199. Notably, the company has discounted the base variant of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

While the Nokia 6.1 Plus is selling with the discounted price on both Flipkart as well as Amazon, the Nokia 5.1 Plus can be purchased from Flipkart. Users buying the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be able to avail an extra five percent discount on the purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Quick Specifications:

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is a premium mid-range smartphone which packs a Snapdragon 660 chipset, under its hood. The smartphone has a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space option. The internal memory is expandable to up o 400GB using a microSD card. The smartphone features a 5.84-inch display that has a full HD+ screen resolution.

The device is backed by Android One Program and is promised to get the timely Android updates for two years. It runs on Android Pie OS. The cameras at the rear consist of 16MP+ 5MP sensors. The device packs a 16MP selfie snapper at the front. Backing it up is a 3,060mAh battery unit.

Should You Buy It?

Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus offer some good set of hardware. Besides, Nokia's brand value and timely software updates make them a good option to consider. However, it's the Redmi Note 7 lineup which gives a tough competition to Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

You can go for the Nokia 6.1 Plus is a good looking design with capable hardware is what you seek. Besides, the consistent firmware updates allows for an improved user experience which helps the users in a longer run.