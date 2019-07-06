Grab Nokia 6.1 Starting From Rs. 6,999 After Price Cut News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Lately, we have been coming across several lucrative smartphone discounts offered by the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Under the various offers hosted by the retailer, many Nokia smartphones were available at the lowest possible pricing. But these were limited period discounts and the official pricing remained the same.

Now, there appears to be an official price cut on the Nokia 6.1. We say so as both the storage variants of the smartphone have been listed at a relatively lesser pricing on the official Nokia online store. However, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the same.

Nokia 6.1 Price Cut

As per the current listing on the Nokia online store, the Nokia 6.1 has received a price cut. The base variant of the smartphone with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space is now priced at Rs. 6,999 and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space is available for Rs. 9,999. The official store also offers no cost EMI payment options on select credit cards for a period of 3, 6 or 9 months provided you purchase for a minimum of Rs. 6,000.

Nokia 6.1 Specifications And Features

To recap on specifications, the Nokia 6.1 bestows a 5.5-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC based on the 14nm process along with Adreno 508 GPU. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage space.

For imaging, this Nokia smartphone bestows a 16MP primary camera at its rear with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. There is an 8MP selfie camera with a similar aperture and an 84-degree wide-angle lens. The smartphone comes with fingerprint sensor at its rear, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, NFC, a USB Type-C port and other standard aspects. A 3000mAh battery powers this smartphone along with support for fast charging.

Should You Buy Nokia 6.1?

The Nokia 6.1 comes with many highlights including Zeiss optics, a unibody metal design made of 6000 series aluminum, Bothie feature and face unlock. Given that the device has become even more affordable now, it will be a good buy for those who want a budget smartphone.

