Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Clear Case Images Show Possible Design

At the IFA 2019, HMD Global is all set to unveil a slew of new devices. Going by existing reports, the company is in plans to launch three new smartphones and two feature phones. Already, speculations have hinted that there will be sequels to the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7.1 at the event and we have come across numerous details regarding these devices.

Now, the alleged design of the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 have hit the web as the live images of the cases of these upcoming Nokia smartphones have been leaked online. The popular Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt has shared the clear case images of these phones to show their alleged design. Notably, the clear case images show what we can expect in terms of the design of these phones.

Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 official clear case (CC-162-172). Huge cam cut-out, FP reader on rear. Looks pretty thick, so I guess there's a pretty decent battery on there. Headset jack also present. 6.4in screen I'd say. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8zt6NO62uH — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 1, 2019

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Case Images

The noticeable aspect is that both these smartphones appear to have a similar design. Even the previous leaks have hinted the same. Going by the leaked case images, there seems to be a circular cutout at the rear for the camera module. There seems to be a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top, which is an aspect that is gradually diminishing in the modern-day smartphones.

The rear panel of the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 seem to have a physical fingerprint sensor. And, the case looks thick hinting that there could be a dedicated button to launch Google Assistant as seen in the Nokia 4.2 and other recent offerings.

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 - What To Expect

Nokia 6.2 is believed to arrive with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and get the power from a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. On the other hand, the Nokia 7.2 is likely to feature a Snapdragon 710 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and a 3500mAh battery. Like the recent Nokia smartphones, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are also believed to be Android One devices based on Android 9 Pie.

HMD Global launch event is slated to happen on September 5 at the IFA 2019 in Berlin. We can expect the company to take the wraps off the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 5.2 at the event. For more information, we need to wait for the official launch.

