Nokia 6.2 To Get Rugged James Bond Kevlar Case

It looks like HMD Global wants to make Nokia smartphones into spy gadgets similar to what agent 007 uses. Recently, the upcoming Nokia 8.2 5G was spotted in a trailer and now it looks like the existing devices are all set to get James Bond-branded accessories. Making this evident, the Nokia 6.2 seems to get a rugged-looking Kevlar case.

The images of what seems to be a new 007-branded Kevlar case for Nokia 6.2 has been leaked online. It looks like the case will make the device bulletproof. The images of the case have been shared by WinFuture's Roland Quandt.

HMD Global's Bond tie-in includes accessories. This is their new 007 special edition Kevlar Case, for the Nokia 6.2 in this case. pic.twitter.com/RThC90YDbW — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 13, 2020

This case for the Nokia 6.2 could be a result of the partnership announced by HMD Global last week. It was revealed back then that we could see the first 5G smartphone from the company to appear in the James Bond film No Time to Die. Previously, a retailer listing of the smartphone was spotted online earlier this month revealing its details.

Nokia 6.2 007 Special Case

Talking about the rugged-looking Kevlar case meant for the Nokia 6.2 that has been leaked, it appears to have the 007 special edition label at the side. It is not clear if the case will be available for all users as a separate accessory or will as a part of the promo bundle along with the smartphone. The sides of the case leaked above show that it looks pretty solid and its corners seem to have additional padding for better drop protection.

Though these details have been hinted by the leaked image of the case, there is no official information regarding the Nokia 6.2 case with the 007 branding. We can expect more details to be revealed in the coming days.

Given that the next film in the James Bond series, No Time To Die is slated to be released in November after being delayed by seven months due to the ongoing coronavirus threat, there is ample time for the launch of the upcoming devices and accessories from HMD Global. Notably, there is an upcoming launch from the company slated for March 19 and we can expect some announcement related to the same.

