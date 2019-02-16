Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 Android Pie update in India to be rolled out soon

HMD Global is one of the smartphone brands that is quite consistent in rolling out timely updates, be it OS updates or security patches to its offerings. Keeping up with the commitment, the company rolled out the Android Pie update to the Nokia 8 in December 2018. However, the users of the device in India did not get the update.

Nokia 8 Android Pie update in India

Now, it looks like the wait for the same is over. As per Juho Sarvikas in response to a user's query on Twitter, the Pie update for the Nokia 8 is all set to be rolled out in the next week. His tweet reads, "Team is working hard to get it out next week. We are actually planning on having quite a lot of Pie before MWC but here's where you need to remember that we won't release if the quality is not there. Rest assured that we are on it and almost done"

Nokia 6 Pie update

Besides this, the CPO at HMD Global also revealed interesting information for the Nokia 6 users. He posted the same response to another user who asked about the Android Pie update for the Nokia 6 (2017). We can expect this device to get the update sometime before MWC 2019 slated to kickstart on February 25 in Barcelona.

These responses from Juho Sarvikas make is believe that though the company has missed out on the target to rollout the updates to the Nokia smartphones, it still owes the commitment. It assures to roll out the updates in the coming weeks for its smartphones.

However, do keep in mind that he has warned that the rollout of these updates could be delayed if the development team faces serious bugs prior to the release. In our opinion, it is better to wait for these updates as the half-baked updates will bring in other issues that might become a deal-breaker for the users.