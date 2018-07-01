Android P update for Nokia smartphone to arrive in August

Android P beta has already been rolled out for a slew of devices such as OnePlus 6, Nokia 7 Plus and more. For now, Google hasn't revealed anything regarding when the stable version of the update will be officially released. But Nokia has given us a clue about the same in a mail.

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the mail sent by Nokia Mobile Care reveals that the Android P update will be rolled out to the Nokia devices sometime in August. This tips that the stable version of the latest iteration of the OS should be released in July or early August.

It isn't surprising as HMD Global had confirmed that the Nokia smartphones will receive two years of OS support back in 2017. Going by the same, those Nokia phones launched with Android Nougat are already running Android Oreo and will receive the Android P update as well.

All Nokia phones will get Android P update

Moreover, soon after announcing the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphones in May this year, HMD Global's global marketing manager Neil Broadley confirmed that the Nokia smartphones launched till date will get the Android P update. He added that it is a part of the company's commitment to roll out timely updates to its smartphones.

Android P beta was already rolled out to a slew of devices from HMD such as Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 6.1. Eventually, we can expect these smartphones to get the stable version of the update before the others.

Nokia 7 Plus corrupted OTA update

Notably, the Nokia 7 Plus was one of the first devices to get the beta update. It received the update soon after the Google I/O developer conference. But there was an issue as the company accidentally seeded the June security patch based on Android Oreo to the Nokia 7 Plus units running Android P beta. This resulted in compatibility issues and a corrupted system. The affected users had to perform a factory reset to downgrade the phone to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Following the same, the Android P beta 2 was rolled out to the smartphone a few days back. But we need to remind you that installing the beta version of the OS might result in bugs and decrease the performance of the device.