Nokia 6 is now available for purchase via offline for Rs. 14,999

HMD just launched the entry-level Nokia 2 smartphone in India at a price point of Rs. 6,999. So soon, the company is in headlines regarding the availability of another device.

Well, the Nokia 6 was launched as an Amazon India exclusive back in June and went on sale from mid-August for Rs. 14,999. Now, the Vice President and Country Head at HMD India, Ajey Mehta, has taken to Twitter to announce that the Nokia 6 is available offline as well. Starting from Friday, the Nokia 6 smartphone is available via both Amazon India and the offline retail stores across the country.

Priced at Rs. 14,999 in India, the Nokia 6 went on sale in the country via the flash sale model for a couple of times before the open sale was debuted. Given that this smartphone is available offline right now, the price appears to be the same Rs. 14,999. With this move, all the Nokia Android smartphones will be available via both online and offline.

The Nokia 6 is the first smartphone to be launched by HMD Global under the Nokia branding. Ever since its debut, the smartphone has been pretty successful for being a mid-range device that packs impressive features and specifications. The international variant was showcased at the MWC 2018 along with the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones.

To refresh on its specifications, the Nokia 6 flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employs a Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128GB. The imaging aspects include a 16MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Running on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, this device will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of this year. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within providing enough battery life to it.