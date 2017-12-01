Nokia 6 gets an update, but it’s not Android Oreo

The Nokia 8 received the Android Oreo beta update recently. Soon after the rollout of the update, it was revealed that the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones will get the Oreo update soon.

According to a report by The Android Soul, the Nokia 6 has received a new update but it is yet to get the Oreo flavor. The latest update to the smartphone carries the build number 00WW_3_72A and weighs in over 149MB. The release brings the November Security Patch to the Nokia 6 and also the KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability. In addition to this, the device gets some UI enhancements too by the update and fixes to the existing stability issues.

HMD appears to have chosen to remain quiet by not releasing the changelog of the update. Whatever changes and bug fixes it might have brought, it is disappointing that the Nokia 6 has still not received the Android Oreo update. We know that HMD Global is all set to push the Oreo beta program to the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 but when it will happen is what remains to be unknown.

Notably, select variants of the Nokia 6 with the model numbers TA-1000 and TA-1003 belonging to China and Hong Kong received the November Security Patch sometime last month. Prior to the update, the Nokia 6 received the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update before it could receive the Oreo update.

We already know HMD Global's commitment to roll out the monthly security updates and OS updates to the Nokia smartphones. The company has already announced that the Nokia Android smartphones those exist in the market will receive two years of OS update support. The device has was announced with Android 7.1.1 Nougat is all set to get the Android Oreo update by the end of this year and the upcoming Android P update next year.

Let's await an official confirmation from HMD regarding when exactly the device will get the Oreo flavor.